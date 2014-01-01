Open Wonder
Introducing Android 8.0 Oreo™
Smarter, faster, more powerful and sweeter than ever. The world's favorite cookie is your new favorite Android release.
Swift moves, behind the scenes
2x faster:
Get started on your favorite tasks more quickly with 2x the boot speed when powering up* *boot time as measured on Google Pixel
Background limits:
Android Oreo helps minimize background activity in the apps you use least, it's the super power you can't even see.
A hero who’s ready before you are
Autofill:
With your permission, Autofill remembers your logins to get you into your favorite apps at supersonic speed.
Do two things at once, at once
Picture-in-Picture:
Allows you to see two apps at once, it's like having super strength and laser vision.
Dive into more apps with fewer taps
Notification Dots:
Press the notification dots to quickly see what's new, and easily clear them by swiping away.
Android Instant Apps:
Teleport directly into new apps right from your browser, no installation needed.
Evolving our superest of powers safely and soundly
Peace of mind in the palm of your hand
Google Play Protect:
Working to keep your device and data safe from misbehaving apps by scanning over 50 billion apps per day, even the ones you haven't installed yet!
Talk about a life saver
Whether you're talking, playing, working or streaming, you can feel confident about keeping your battery strong and full of life.
Express yourself in more ways than ever
Emoji:
Share the feels with a fully redesigned emoji set, including over 60 new emoji.
Powers, and beyond
Allows you to quickly access from the navigation bar accessibility features, like magnification, and functionality within accessibility services, like Select to Speak.
Accessibility services can optimize the audio experience for users with disabilities.
Developers can now provide a full-bleed square shaped icon and OEMs will mask the icon to ensure intra-device consistency.
Highlights the incoming notification with larger font, highlighted app name and immediate access to actions.
More control over how apps run in the background for better overall system performance.
Limits the frequency of location updates in the background for better overall system health.
Enables applications to render richer visual content with more vibrant colors and subtler gradients. Supports full color management which allows applications to render images in the format and quality they were intended.
Applications no longer need to bundle custom fonts, which helps reduce their size.
Hostile downloader apps can't operate without permission; users now permit the installation of APKs per-source.
Compatible with all Mopria-certified printers, which make up 97% of printers sold worldwide.
API that allows you to share files across the Internet via web links.
API function for high-performance audio including Native C/C++ audio API.
More granular and consistent control over which notifications can appear and how intrusive they are.
Lets users hide notifications for a period of time, similar to Inbox snoozing.
Pointer capture allows the app to capture all mouse input.
The biggest change to the foundations of Android to date: a modular architecture that makes it easier and faster for hardware makers to deliver Android updates.
Developers can now let the size of their text expand or contract automatically based on the size and characteristics of the TextView, making it much easier to optimize the text size on different screens or with dynamic content.
Support for tooltips (small popup windows with descriptive text) for views and menu items.
Auto-connects you to high quality open WiFi and secures your connection with a VPN back to Google.