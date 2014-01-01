Asset 1

Introducing Android 8.0 Oreo™

Smarter, faster, more powerful and sweeter than ever. The world's favorite cookie is your new favorite Android release.

Swift moves, behind the scenes

2x faster:

Get started on your favorite tasks more quickly with 2x the boot speed when powering up*
*boot time as measured on Google Pixel

Background limits:

Android Oreo helps minimize background activity in the apps you use least, it's the super power you can't even see.

A hero who’s ready before you are

Autofill:

With your permission, Autofill remembers your logins to get you into your favorite apps at supersonic speed.

Do two things at once, at once

Picture-in-Picture:

Allows you to see two apps at once, it's like having super strength and laser vision.

Dive into more apps with fewer taps

Notification Dots:

Press the notification dots to quickly see what's new, and easily clear them by swiping away.

Android Instant Apps:

Teleport directly into new apps right from your browser, no installation needed.

Evolving our superest of powers safely and soundly

Peace of mind in the palm of your hand

Google Play Protect:

Working to keep your device and data safe from misbehaving apps by scanning over 50 billion apps per day, even the ones you haven't installed yet!

Talk about a life saver

Whether you're talking, playing, working or streaming, you can feel confident about keeping your battery strong and full of life.

Three new emojis

Express yourself in more ways than ever

Emoji:

Share the feels with a fully redesigned emoji set, including over 60 new emoji.

A bird? A plane? No, it's Android Oreo.

Powers, and beyond

